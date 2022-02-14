Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
FRANCE

SGDSN preps for court battle with legal adviser to UN commission of inquiry for Mali

A Franco-Israeli lawyer's bid to obtain security clearance to consult top secret documents has met with firm resistance from the French defence and national security secretariat, the SGDSN. [...] (437 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

On our other sites
Africa Intelligence 24/06/2021

Paris prepares for end of Operation Barkhane via UN, EU and G5 Sahel 

Following President Macron's announcement on 10 June of France's plans to end Operation Barkhane, the French presidency is trying to mobilise its partners regarding the situation in the Sahel. French diplomats have begun a major operation to persuade the European Union, the UN and the African Union to get more involved in the region, with a Sahel Coalition summit coming up in July and France due to take the chair of the UN Security Council on 1 July. [...]
French president Emmanuel Macron.
French president Emmanuel Macron. © Nicolas Landemard/Le Pictorium/MAXPPP

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  SGDSN preps for court battle with legal adviser to UN commission of inquiry for Mali 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!