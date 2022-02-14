Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE RUSSIA

Ekaterina Kopylova serving as French journalists' Moscow contact

As the doors to the separatist regions of Donbas begin to open up to European journalists eight years after the start of the conflict, 900km to the north, the former adviser to the Russian ambassador in Paris, is helping the French press corps navigate the mood in Moscow. [...] (317 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. © FilipSinger/POOL/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Africa Intelligence 24/09/2021

Ramaphosa consoles ANC dignitaries and disgraced Zuma supporters with prestigious embassy posts 

Since he became president in 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa has little by little turned key embassy postings into consolation prizes for former Zuma ministers he wants to keep out of government. This has exasperated career diplomats, who are concerned that top diplomatic posts are going to politicians without experience on the international stage. [...]
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi receiving his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on June 25, 2021. © DRC Presidency/Twitter
Africa Intelligence 27/08/2021

Félix Tshisekedi's diplomacy: great international expectations but with neither troops nor resources 

In Berlin today at the invitation of Angela Merkel, the DRC president is using every available means to pull his country out of diplomatic isolation. Rather than relying on a diplomatic corps that was largely inherited from his predecessor Joseph Kabila, he has preferred to rely on a group of loyalists from within the presidency. [...]

