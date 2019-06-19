The entire article (194 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Artificial intelligence changes face of lie detection
The development of facial recognition and behavioural observation software is opening up a new market in lie detection for investigative forces all over the world. A number of startups, such as Sensority or Affective, are working in this area. [...]
Part entente cordiale, part culture clash
The current unprecedented levels of terror threat have led the French and British intelligence services to work together to a degree previously unheard of. Intelligence Online has investigated the strengthened cooperation pact on both sides of the English Channel. [...]
Less intelligence failure than political fault
The French intelligence services have come under fire for failing to prevent the terror attacks in Paris on November 13. But while there were undoubtedly mistakes, intelligence service insiders blame administrative delays, political inaction and indecisiveness. [...]