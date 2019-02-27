Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 825 dated 27/02/2019
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence

Pentagon prepares plan B amid hostility towards Amazon running its JEDI cloud programme

Amazon has been tipped for months as the favourite to land the Pentagon's huge JEDI defence cloud contract. But the company is not liked by Donald Trump and it has also been fending off a legal offensive by rival Oracle. Keen not to be hauled before the courts over the matter, the Pentagon has been creating "exceptions" to the cloud that will ensure Amazon's rivals are not left out in the cold.
The entire article (367 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more