In the wake of the Kazan summit, the Russian embassy in Phnom Penh is keen to deepen bilateral military cooperation, with a focus on maritime access.
Read also
Spymaster | Myanmar
Ye Win Oo, Myanmar's ruthless spymaster turned military chief
To general surprise, Myanmar strongman Min Aung Hlaing - now "president" - has named his head of military intelligence, Ye Win Oo, commander-in-chief of the junta's armed forces. A steadfast aide, he has been rewarded for unwavering loyalty and his successes in the counter-revolutionary shadow war.
Cambodia
Russian-funded nuclear information centre project in Cambodia stalls
Phnom Penh would like to curb Moscow's influence on its future nuclear projects, regardless of the joint working committee meeting recently held between the two countries.
Russia, Thailand
Moscow and Bangkok cooperate in naval intelligence as military ties grow
Russian military cooperation is enjoying growing success in Southeast Asia. In Thailand, new officer training programmes are opening up possibilities for maritime intelligence sharing.
Cambodia, Thailand
Border conflict generates business and secret partnerships in Bangkok and Phnom Penh
The resumption of border hostilities on 10 November after a Cambodian mine wounded a Thai soldier provided a boost for the defence exhibition in Bangkok. China and Vietnam are meanwhile providing equipment and services to Cambodia.
Spy Way of Life | Laos
Vientiane's Five April International Shooting Range draws Chinese firms, Russian generals
Across the globe, spies love to gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the Laotian capital's Five April International Shooting Range and its adjoining hotel.
Cambodia, France, Russia
Phnom Penh tries its hand at trade diplomacy
Cambodia is deploying envoys around the world, from Beijing to Washington via Moscow, in order to attract investors. Paris is not among the capitals where the first 19 trade attachés will be sent, although a Franco-Cambodian businessman is helping train them in economic intelligence.
Cambodia
Phnom Penh seeks mediator role between West and China on Ukraine
Cambodia's shifting stance on Ukraine is not going down well with Russia. But the country's freshly retired strongman Hun Sen, who plans to stay in charge of the country's foreign policy, wants more than ever to play on the kingdom's position between China and Russia to reach out to Europe.
Cambodia, Ukraine
Ukrainian mine clearance officers train in Phnom Penh under Russia's watchful eye
Some 15 Ukrainian mine clearance officers have been receiving training from Cambodian instructors. To assuage Russian concerns, the Cambodian foreign ministry has minimised its country's involvement as it becomes the theatre of diplomatic power struggles.