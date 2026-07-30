Your account has been succesfully created.
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
Special offer: -20%20% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Cambodia
Russian Pacific Fleet cracks open the door to Cambodia

LogoSubscribers only By Louis Raymond
2 min read Read in English
Cambodian soldiers walk in formation during The inauguration ceremony of the modernised infrastructure at Ream Naval Base and the Cambodia-China Joint Logistics and Training Center at the Ream naval base in Preah, Sihanouk province on April 5, 2025.
Cambodian soldiers walk in formation during The inauguration ceremony of the modernised infrastructure at Ream Naval Base and the Cambodia-China Joint Logistics and Training Center at the Ream naval base in Preah, Sihanouk province on April 5, 2025. © Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP

In the wake of the Kazan summit, the Russian embassy in Phnom Penh is keen to deepen bilateral military cooperation, with a focus on maritime access.

Read also

20% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 1d and 9h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 31/07/2026

Headlines

Andriy Yermak (right), accompanied by Oleh Tatarov, deputy head of the presidential office for law enforcement, during a visit to the Ukrainian front line in 2024.
Spotlight | Ukraine Andriy Yermak rebuilds networks amid Ukraine reshuffle Russia, Ukraine Moscow mobilises private sector to mask struggling air defences
A Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Africa, France Paris sends team to Bangui after alert about embassy
The French Embassy in Bangui, Central African Republic, 30 November 2013.

Related topics to this article

20% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 1d and 9h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 31/07/2026

Headlines

Andriy Yermak (right), accompanied by Oleh Tatarov, deputy head of the presidential office for law enforcement, during a visit to the Ukrainian front line in 2024.
Spotlight | Ukraine Andriy Yermak rebuilds networks amid Ukraine reshuffle Russia, Ukraine Moscow mobilises private sector to mask struggling air defences
A Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Africa, France Paris sends team to Bangui after alert about embassy
The French Embassy in Bangui, Central African Republic, 30 November 2013.

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!