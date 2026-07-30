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Russia, Ukraine
Moscow mobilises private sector to mask struggling air defences

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2 min read Read in English
A Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
A Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system in Saint Petersburg, Russia. © Reuters/Anton Vaganov

Russia's federal government is leaving companies to protect their own infrastructure from Ukrainian strikes in a move that conceals the country's struggling national air defences.

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20% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 1d and 9h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 31/07/2026

Headlines

Andriy Yermak (right), accompanied by Oleh Tatarov, deputy head of the presidential office for law enforcement, during a visit to the Ukrainian front line in 2024.
Spotlight | Ukraine Andriy Yermak rebuilds networks amid Ukraine reshuffle Cambodia Russian Pacific Fleet cracks open the door to Cambodia
Cambodian soldiers walk in formation during The inauguration ceremony of the modernised infrastructure at Ream Naval Base and the Cambodia-China Joint Logistics and Training Center at the Ream naval base in Preah, Sihanouk province on April 5, 2025.
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The French Embassy in Bangui, Central African Republic, 30 November 2013.

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