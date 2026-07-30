Russia, Ukraine

Russia's federal government is leaving companies to protect their own infrastructure from Ukrainian strikes in a move that conceals the country's struggling national air defences.
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Germany, Russia
German firm Kartina Digital providing access in EU to sanctioned Russian TV channels
For a few euros a month, a German IPTV company enables its customers to access Russian TV channels that are otherwise banned from broadcast in the European Union.
France, Ukraine
Paris lends air defence system to Kyiv amid shortage of missiles
During his visit to Paris on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was promised the loan of a new air defence system. But what Kyiv needs the most is in fact the ammunition adapted to this equipment, which did not feature in the agreement.
UAE
Strikes reveal gaps in the UAE's air defence system
Since 28 February, at least 35 Shahed drones have struck the United Arab Emirates. While Iranian missiles were intercepted by US systems, the UAE's anti-drone defence was found wanting due to a failure to integrate Ukraine's experience in dealing with drone swarms.
Cuba, United States, Venezuela
Bejucal interception station keeps Cuba and Venezuela on the alert against Washington
In Caracas as in Havana, intelligence services are on high alert. Venezuela's SEBIN and DGCIM are working hand in hand with Cuba's Dirección de Inteligencia and the SIGINT station in Bejucal to monitor US movements in the Caribbean Sea.