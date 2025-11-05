Céline Bayou, who currently heads the French defence ministry's DG for International Relations and Strategy's Ukraine-Russia department is to join the foreign affairs ministry, where she will run the Center for Analysis, Forecasting, and Strategy.
Read also
France
French defence ministry's Russia think tank funding slashed
The budget allocated to the French defence ministry's Russia observatory run by the Paris-based IFRI think tank has plunged from €1m to €535,000.
France
French foreign ministry enlists micro-influencers to boost communication campaigns
The new monitoring and strategy sub-directorate of the French foreign ministry is involving micro-influencers in its communications and information campaigns. It's a bold strategy, but not a risk-free one.
France
Turbulent times return to French armed forces think-tank
Having only just recovered from one crisis, the French defence ministry's research centre, IRSEM, is now going through a whole new period of turmoil following its director's decision not to renew the contract of an in-house researcher, with the latter launching legal proceedings.
France, Ukraine
French volunteers injured in Ukraine rankled by lack of help from Paris
Intelligence Online has spoken to several French volunteers wounded in the Ukrainian battlefields who are unhappy both about support they received from the French authorities during their evacuation from the country, and an alleged lack of follow-up once home.
Spotlight | France, Russia, United States
TotalEnergies is potential thorn in side of French-US talks on Russia
While French President Emmanuel Macron is trying a new diplomatic approach with Vladimir Putin this week in the Russian-US crisis over Ukraine, a behind-the-scenes battle is being waged to preserve Total's interests in Russia, which is under threat of US sanctions.