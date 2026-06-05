An overview of the implementation of algorithmic intelligence techniques for detecting terrorist threats was presented last month by the French government to the chairs of the French National Assembly and the Senate's Legal Affairs and Defence Committees. Intelligence Online was able to review a summary of the report.
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