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France
Paris to appoint wheen of new security attachés in coming months

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The French embassy in Madrid.
The French embassy in Madrid. © Juan Carlos Hidalgo/EPA/MaxPPP

Several high-profile French embassies are set to appoint new internal security chiefs this summer, including in Madrid which is home to the largest global French internal security detachment.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, on 29 June.
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Russian soldiers during their swearing-in ceremony in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on 16 November 2024.
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Arakan Army chief Twan Mrat Naing in Panghsang, Myanmar, on 17 April 2019.

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