Several high-profile French embassies are set to appoint new internal security chiefs this summer, including in Madrid which is home to the largest global French internal security detachment.
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French internal security attaché to return to Algiers embassy
The internal security attaché at the French embassy in Algeria is to return amid an ongoing thaw between the two countries after his predecessor was expelled along with 11 other officials in April last year.
France, Uzbekistan
Tashkent, a new rear base for French domestic security in Central Asia
A newly-created position for a French internal security attaché in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is to be filled in mid-2026. The candidate will be responsible for covering Central Asia.
Algeria, France
Paris to send internal security attaché to Algiers amid diplomatic thaw
Following French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez's visit to Algeria in February, France has decided to reappoint a judicial police officer to its embassy in the country.
France, United Kingdom
From intelligence to police, Paris-London cooperation improving
Intelligence cooperation between France and the UK is clearly improving after taking a hit from Brexit, with close collaboration on several strategic issues.