France, Ukraine

Sitting on several panels discussing lessons learned from Ukraine's drone war, the 1st Azov Corps used the international defence trade fair to make inroads in the French defence sector. Denys "Redis" Prokopenko's body wants to turn its front-line experience into doctrinal and industrial capital.
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Spotlight | Ukraine
Khartia Brigade and 3rd Army Corps join forces for electoral offensive
In a bid to transform their military capital into a lever of political influence, key figures from Ukraine's Khartia brigade and the 3rd Azov Assault Brigade, now known as the 3rd Army Corps, have teamed up to shape a common platform to prepare for Ukraine's future elections.
Germany, Ukraine
German counter-intelligence tracks down spies infiltrating hackathons
In Hamburg and then Berlin, the MAD foiled two attempts to sneak into events organised by the European Defence Tech Hub. A Taiwanese participant and a Berlin-based consultant of Russian origin were targeting strategic projects for Ukraine.
Deep Dive | Ukraine
Andriy Biletsky: the Azov founder aiming to shape Ukraine's new martial identity
Ukraine's wartime strongmen (4/4) – At the head of Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky exerts his power through alliances with oligarchs, technological partnerships and propaganda. His denunciation of corrupt elites worries the presidency, which sees him as a rival in uniform with close ties to the far right.
Spotlight | Ukraine
The saga of the 3rd Azov Brigade: from the trenches of Donbas to the corridors of power
No longer content with just fighting, the 3rd Azov Brigade is shaping public opinion, uniting disaffected youth, attracting Western military firms and officers, and imposing its vision of post-war Ukraine. Behind the military unit, a planned rise to power is steadily taking shape.
Ukraine
Ukraine military's data fusion system facing user backlash
Delta, Kyiv's flagship data fusion system that coordinates drones, troops and intelligence in real time, is facing a backlash from its users. Considered slow, centralised and vulnerable, it is increasingly being rejected by combat units.