A shipment of Sonora drones from Harmattan AI bearing the words ‘Made in Vietnam’. © Intelligence Online

Intelligence Online has obtained photographs of boxes of SONORA drones made by Harmattan AI for the French military. However, despite the company's PR highlighting domestic manufacturing, the boxes are stamped ‘Made in Vietnam'. The firm however claims that its drones are made in France and that only the packaging comes from Hanoi.

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