Intelligence Online has obtained photographs of boxes of SONORA drones made by Harmattan AI for the French military. However, despite the company's PR highlighting domestic manufacturing, the boxes are stamped ‘Made in Vietnam'. The firm however claims that its drones are made in France and that only the packaging comes from Hanoi.
Read also
France, Ukraine
Alta Ares begins mass production of interceptor drones in France
French defence company Alta Ares is set to launch large-scale production of a VTOL interceptor drone on 30 October. It is one of two new models designed to counter Russian drones and destined to reinforce defences on NATO's eastern flank.
France, Netherlands
HS-2 Interceptor, the Franco-Dutch answer to Russian drones
Dutch company Hyllus Systems and France's Alta Ares have formed a partnership in the anti-drone battle. Their project, the ‘HS-2 Interceptor', combines Hyllus's quadcopter platform with Alta Ares' on-board AI, capable of identifying and neutralising Russian versions of Iran's Shahed in flight.
France
French former NATO commander joins military AI start-up Alta Ares
General Philippe Lavigne has joined young French firm Alta Ares to develop its business within NATO. In particular, Lavigne will be promoting the company's Shahed-136 artificial intelligence system for drone detection. A strategic tool at a time when both Kyiv's and Tel Aviv's respective anti-aircraft defences have been overwhelmed by massive attacks by these aircraft.