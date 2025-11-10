The conditional release on 4 November of two French professors detained in Iran provided much needed relief for French diplomacy and the intelligence services, which are now turning their focus on Baku to secure the return of other French nationals held there.
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Azerbaijan, France
Behind the scenes of Paris-Baku negotiations, with London, to release French nationals held there
Against the backdrop of the war in Iran, the recent diplomatic thaw between France and Azerbaijan could signal the resumption of talks to release French nationals held in Baku. Intelligence Online can reveal what's at stake in this new round of negotiations.
Spotlight | Azerbaijan, France, Iran
Behind the scenes of exfiltration to Azerbaijan of French nationals charged with espionage in Iran
French President Emmanuel Macron announced late Tuesday afternoon the release of French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, teachers in France who were convicted of espionage while visiting Iran. Their evacuation follows intense diplomatic negotiations and a painstakingly planned operation.
Azerbaijan, France
Paris and Baku rekindle strategic dialogue as Middle East crisis escalates
The Iran conflict has spurred France and Azerbaijan to resume talks at the highest level. Tehran's northern neighbour, which has been Mossad's rear base in the region for many years, has so far been largely overlooked, or miraculously spared, by Iranian reprisals.
France, Russia
DGSE's key role in securing Moscow's release of French researcher Laurent Vinatier
The head of France's foreign intelligence service, Nicolas Lerner, played a key role in securing Moscow's release of Laurent Vinatier, who was accused of espionage. Lawyer Frédéric Bélot also played a leading part in the exchange of the French researcher for a Russian national imprisoned in France.
France
French intelligence shifts efforts to the Caucasus to counter Moscow
French services' great shift to the East (1/3). To better tackle the threat from Moscow, French intelligence is seeking closer ties with smaller states located in Moscow's backyard, with fruitful partnerships on the horizon. The first target in Russia's empire: the Caucasus.
Azerbaijan, France
French interior ministry's barrage of unsigned memos about former Azerbaijani intelligence collaborator
French justice remains bogged down in the complex case of an Azerbaijani national who claims to have been recruited by the domestic intelligence service in Baku. No fewer than four "notes blanches" unsigned memos were deployed to uphold a ban on him staying in France.
Azerbaijan, France
Legal wrangling between Paris and Baku intensifies
The trial of Martin Ryan, a French-British national who was arrested in late 2023, is due to resume in Baku on 14 April. The stand-off between France and Azerbaijan is currently taking place in the two countries' respective legal courts.
Armenia, Azerbaijan
Caucasus rail projects under strain from Armenia-Azerbaijan security tensions
Uncertainty over the proposed peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the resulting instability is putting pressure on a French company's railway projects in the Caucasus.
Azerbaijan, France
Baku plies pressure on alleged DGSE informant in exile in France
As trial hearings in the Paris and Baku courts for Azerbaijani and French nationals keep being pushed back, a new informational campaign has been launched in the Azerbaijani media.