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Azerbaijan, France
'State hostages': Paris shifts focus on Baku after Tehran prisoner breakthrough

By Pierre Gastineau
Reading time 2 minutes
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 2 October 2025.
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 2 October 2025. © Ludovic Marin/AFP

The conditional release on 4 November of two French professors detained in Iran provided much needed relief for French diplomacy and the intelligence services, which are now turning their focus on Baku to secure the return of other French nationals held there.

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