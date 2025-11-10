Azerbaijan, France

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 2 October 2025. © Ludovic Marin/AFP

The conditional release on 4 November of two French professors detained in Iran provided much needed relief for French diplomacy and the intelligence services, which are now turning their focus on Baku to secure the return of other French nationals held there.

This article may be accessed by subscribers In order to ensure high-quality and independent journalism, Intelligence Online relies solely on subscriptions from its readers, with no advertising, no events and no consulting work.



Several offers are available depending on your particular reading needs Consult our offers Already have an account? Log in Do you want a free trial before subscribing? Create your free account Discover our work by making use of the following possibilities: daily newsletters, a selection of free articles, keyword alerts. Do you want a free trial before subscribing? create a free account Create an account