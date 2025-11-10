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France
At trial of French ex-spy chief Bernard Bajolet, DGSE management called into question

By Thierry Lévêque and Franck Renaud
Reading time 3 minutes
The former head of France's DGSE foreign intelligence service Bernard Bajolet.
The former head of France's DGSE foreign intelligence service Bernard Bajolet. © Alain Jocard/AFP

At the trial of the former head of the French foreign intelligence service for the alleged intimidation of financier Alain Duménil suspected by the agency of extorting some of its funds, the court questioned Bajolet's chain of command. This angle sheds new light on the DGSE's top management and on the way its instructions are handed out.

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