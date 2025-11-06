Belgium's data protection authority has issued an opinion that could delay the country's intelligence services' access to ETIAS data for law enforcement purposes.
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Belgium
Cyberpol: the fake cybercrime agency
Cyberpol, which claims to hunt cybercriminals around the world, is an empty shell behind which lies an ingenious influential entrepreneur.
Spy Way of Life | Belgium, European Union
Meet Meat, a Brussels steakhouse for Russian and Chinese spies on the hunt for gossip
Across the globe, spies love to gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online enjoys a meal at Meet Meat, a Brussels steakhouse a stone's throw away from the European Commission where spies listen out for juicy information.
The Tech Telegraph
ODNI pores over cyberintel industry, Fabian Kaiser moves to ISTARI Global, Sacha Bailly heads Dataminr's defence sales and Belgian spyware
From SIGINT to GEOINT and OSINT and a dose of cyber, each Thursday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the community of technical intelligence providers.
WashingtonIs the US clamping down on the cyber intelligence industry?
MunichFabian Kaiser takes over ISTARI Global's office in Munich
ParisSacha Bailly, French Navy and Airbus veteran takes helm of Dataminr's defence activities in France
BrusselsIntelligence oversight committee gives green light to Belgian spyware development
Belgium
Belgium poised to ratify new telecoms data collection legislation
Intelligence Online has had access to the draft memorandum on telecommunications operators' sharing of client data and metadata with the relevant intelligence and government services. It is intended to bring Belgian law into line with the needs of those services and the decisions of the European Court of Justice.
Europe
Belgian cyber command takes shape
Belgium will inaugurate its cyber command, closely overseen by military intelligence, on 19 October.
Belgium, China
Belgium wants its intelligence services to keep tabs on Chinese investments
The draft law aimed at creating a body to "filter" foreign investments, which is in line with the approach taken by more and more European countries, has met with reluctance from Standing Committee R.