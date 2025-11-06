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Belgium
Belgian data protection agency delays intelligence access to EU 'e-visa' data

By Antoine Hasday
Reading time 2 minutes

Belgium's data protection authority has issued an opinion that could delay the country's intelligence services' access to ETIAS data for law enforcement purposes.

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The Tech Telegraph
ODNI pores over cyberintel industry, Fabian Kaiser moves to ISTARI Global, Sacha Bailly heads Dataminr's defence sales and Belgian spyware

From SIGINT to GEOINT and OSINT and a dose of cyber, each Thursday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the community of technical intelligence providers.

WashingtonIs the US clamping down on the cyber intelligence industry?

MunichFabian Kaiser takes over ISTARI Global's office in Munich

ParisSacha Bailly, French Navy and Airbus veteran takes helm of Dataminr's defence activities in France

BrusselsIntelligence oversight committee gives green light to Belgian spyware development
LogoSubscribers only 16.03.2023

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Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

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