A former senior official at Russia's state nuclear firm Rosatom, who is close to the presidential administration's deputy head, has been chosen to head the Kremlin administration's newly created strategic partnership and cooperation directorate.
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Germany, Russia
European spy agencies keeping tabs on Russian lawyer in Germany
Several European intelligence services are monitoring the activities of a Russian lawyer who is a familiar face in the ex-GDR and has close ties to an organisation known to act as a front for Russian security agencies.
Kazakhstan, Russia
Rosatom losing out to China to build Kazakh nuclear plants
Kazakhstan chose Russia's state-owned Rosatom to build its first nuclear power plant, but tensions are already brewing. Chinese competitor CNNC is meanwhile making significant inroads in the country.
Russia
Russian presidential adviser Sergey Kiriyenko on the rise within Kremlin
The architect of the integration of Ukraine's occupied territories is taking charge of issues relating to Transnistria and Georgia's separatist regions, as well as Armenia. With Africa in his sights.
France, Russia
Kirill Seleznev, a very active secretary at Russia's Paris embassy
According to Intelligence Online sources, Russian diplomat Kirill Seleznev, who has been living in France for about ten years, has been building networks in Parisian academic circles.