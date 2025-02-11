00 days
France
TotalEnergies' security and public affairs divisions in flux

The French energy major is still without a public affairs chief, while in the security department, its head, Denis Favier, has turned down an offer to be a government minister. His division has also recently welcomed the DGSE intelligence liaison officer who was moved from public affairs. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Pierre Gastineau, Franck Renaud

