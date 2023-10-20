Your account has been succesfully created.
Colombia, Switzerland, United States
Glencore's Covert Ops in Colombia, part 2: Inside Glencore and Control Risks' intelligence operation against mining firm's critics

Having made vast profits from its Colombian operations, Glencore is now reducing mining activities there. Intelligence Online has discovered the company retained Control Risks and a Colombian private security firm to help implement a covert intelligence operation, approved by senior executives, that targeted human rights groups and spied on diplomats. [...]
Published on 20.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 5 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Spotlight | Colombia, United States
Glencore's Covert Ops in Colombia, part 1: How Glencore monitored and infiltrated opponents of its mining activities

LogoSubscribers only Corporate Intelligence 19.10.2023
The Glencore group HQ in Baar, Switzerland, November 2020.

