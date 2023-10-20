Spotlight | Colombia, United States
Glencore's Covert Ops in Colombia, part 1: How Glencore monitored and infiltrated opponents of its mining activities
Having made vast profits from its Colombian operations, Glencore is now reducing mining activities there. Intelligence Online has discovered the company retained Control Risks and a Colombian private security firm to help implement a covert intelligence operation, approved by senior executives, that targeted human rights groups and spied on diplomats.