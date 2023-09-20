Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Investigations firm Schillings, which specialises in reputation repair for oligarchs, appears to be going against the grain. While most of Londongrad's private investigators are fretting over losing business, the firm, which employs both lawyers and investigators, is betting on the future by expanding and recruiting more staff.
The BTA Bank majority shareholder is not sitting idle as President Tokayev brings the country's intelligentsia to heel. Drawing on contacts far and wide, he has rustled up a PR campaign to present himself as a loyal supporter of the regime and, failing that, he still has his associates in Tel Aviv to fall back on.