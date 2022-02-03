Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL KAZAKHSTAN

Threatened in Nur Sultan, Kenges Rakichev has Israeli base to fall back on

The BTA Bank majority shareholder is not sitting idle as President Tokayev brings the country's intelligentsia to heel. Drawing on contacts far and wide, he has rustled up a PR campaign to present himself as a loyal supporter of the regime and, failing that, he still has his associates in Tel Aviv to fall back on. [...] (346 words)
Issue dated 03/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Threatened in Nur Sultan, Kenges Rakichev has Israeli base to fall back on 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!