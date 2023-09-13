EN FR
Kroll at centre of Bulgari heiresses' bitter family feud over $129m trust

Ilaria Bulgari retained the investigative firm to prove her sister Veronica acted improperly as a trustee for their mother's estate. With a fight over a Kroll report apparently resolved, a settlement to the lengthy dispute could be at hand. [...]
Published on 13/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

