Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
RUSSIA UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Short-sellers working for Moscow? The unlikely genesis of an enticing narrative

Viceroy Research co-founder Fraser Perring.
Viceroy Research co-founder Fraser Perring. © Reuters
Fraser Perring, a key figure in one of Britain's most celebrated short-selling companies, Viceroy Research, has ended up at the centre of an influence operation claiming he owes allegiance to Moscow. The story even got an airing in the UK Parliament, despite the fact Perring helped bring down Wirecard and its former COO, Jan Marsalek, who turned out to be a GRU asset. [...]
Published on 12/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Short-sellers working for Moscow? The unlikely genesis of an enticing narrative 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!