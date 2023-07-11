Data and intelligence security at centre of Ukrainian tax office reform
Lithuania is coordinating the development of a new big data processing system for the Ukrainian tax office to improve efforts to tackle fraud, embezzlement and corruption.
The US not-for-profit organisation CRDF is continuing in its tradition of helping the US Department of Defense in the post-Soviet states. In Kyiv, it has helped shape and assist a dense network of Ukrainian security players, providing help in key strategic areas.
By taking out a loan with Cargill's investment arm to close its 2021 budget, Kyiv reaffirmed its trust in the US giant that already has strong ties in the country. The group can also count on its partner in Odessa, Andriy Stavnitser, to back its investments in the strategic port basin.