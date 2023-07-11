Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE UNITED STATES

Ex-Uber cybersecurity chief exhibits Ukrainian support in case against DoJ

Former Uber cybersecurity chief Joseph Sullivan, who was convicted last year of concealing a data breach, hopes backing from his supporters in Ukraine will help sway the courts in his favour for his appeal. [...]
Published on 11/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

