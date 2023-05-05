Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES VENEZUELA

Venezuela arrests business partner of Alex Saab as he awaits trial in US on charges of corrupt ties to President Nicolas Maduro

Saab and partner Alvaro Pulido are both citizens of Colombia, a close US ally. Before setting up shop in Venezuela, they forged a global business empire at home, where they won influential political friends and allegedly laundered money. Pulido's arrest is causing tremors in both Caracas and Washington. [...] (710 words)
Published on 05/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

