Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ESTONIA FRANCE UKRAINE

Frenchman Arnaud Castaignet harnesses Estonian networks bringing support to Ukraine's army

Arnaud Castaignet is involved in several initiatives which focus on bridging the needs of the Ukrainian military in non-lethal equipment.
Arnaud Castaignet is involved in several initiatives which focus on bridging the needs of the Ukrainian military in non-lethal equipment. © Skeleton Technologies
The vice-president of Estonian company Skeleton Technologies is involved in several initiatives which focus on bridging the needs of the Ukrainian military in non-lethal equipment, especially through the Adopt a Drone, Lift99/Help99 and 69th Sniffing Brigade initiatives. [...] (483 words)
Issue dated 16/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Frenchman Arnaud Castaignet harnesses Estonian networks bringing support to Ukraine's army 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!