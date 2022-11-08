Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
GERMANY

Despite controversies, private security firm Asgaard pursues international development

Two former employees of Asgaard German Security Guards Consulting were recently convicted of trying to transport fighters to Yemen, while the firm's CEO has also been accused of violent far-right connections. But that hasn't stopped the company from making inroads into new, especially African, markets. [...] (341 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Despite controversies, private security firm Asgaard pursues international development 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!