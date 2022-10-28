Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED KINGDOM

Convex brings on ex-Chief-of-Staff Nick Carter, to strengthen position in K&R market

Former British Chief of Staff Nick Carter.
Former British Chief of Staff Nick Carter. © Henry Nicholls/Reuters
The young reinsurance company has been growing its team and external service providers over the last year to become a cutting-edge risk manager. [...] (211 words)
Issue dated 28/10/2022

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Convex brings on ex-Chief-of-Staff Nick Carter, to strengthen position in K&R market 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!