Security tensions high in Iraq's overcrowded Sinjar Mountain region
Various Iraqi and foreign interests with shifting alliances, including Turkey, Iran and the US, have added to the instability in Iraq's Sinjar region. [...]
The development of the Iraqi Kurdistan's Khor Mor field, a major project of the region's Jafar dynasty, has recently obtained part of its finance from the US backed Development Finance Corporation (DFC) thanks to behind the scenes negotiations in Erbil and Washington. [...]
By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH). [...]