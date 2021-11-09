Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

New anti-bribery bill appears doomed

MP Raphaël Gauvain still hasn't managed to get his draft "Sapin 3" law onto parliament's agenda. Various stakeholders, such as France's anticorruption agency, senior civil servants and local authorities have laboured to bury the bill even as the OECD is evaluating the country and some foreign jurisdictions are keeping a close eye on it. [...] (700 words)
Issue dated 09/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
  3. New anti-bribery bill appears doomed

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!