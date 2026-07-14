The Pentagon has sent a naval consultant to the tiny Pacific island nation of Tuvalu at the request of the island's police force.
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Spotlight | China, United States
Pentagon contractors rally to thwart Beijing's Pacific islands ambitions
The US and China are battling over the Pacific islands with promises of funding, but behind these very visible efforts, the Pentagon is more discreetly enlisting the help of experienced consultants within the key archipelagos' defence ministries in an attempt to align them with the West.
United States
APTelecom consultants at heart of US Indo-Pacific subsea cable strategy
Emerging markets consultancy APTelecom has become a specialist in raising risk awareness and advocating good practices in the subsea cables market, in line with Washington's geostrategic interests.