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United States
Pentagon sends US naval consultant to strengthen Tuvalu's naval doctrine

The Pentagon has sent a naval consultant to the tiny Pacific island nation of Tuvalu at the request of the island's police force.

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The Agencies' Gazette
A trade expert to back Rubio, brain drain at Campus Cyber, Moscow helping Beijing, new intelligence journal

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

United StatesState Department hires economy expert as trade war escalates

FranceExecs leave Campus Cyber as it awaits new head

China/RussiaMoscow spreads Chinese Communist Party's word in the Pacific

FranceCNAM university and Mareuil éditions launch intelligence review
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Headlines

Europol's headquarters in The Hague.
Spotlight | Germany, Poland European capitals eye top jobs at Europol and Frontex Europe, Iraq European prosecutors secure access to Iraq's Islamic State database
The headquarters of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in The Hague.
Germany, Russia German firm Kartina Digital providing access in EU to sanctioned Russian TV channels China, United States Judicial showdown over China-US data centre in Ohio

Headlines

Europol's headquarters in The Hague.
Spotlight | Germany, Poland European capitals eye top jobs at Europol and Frontex Europe, Iraq European prosecutors secure access to Iraq's Islamic State database
The headquarters of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in The Hague.
Germany, Russia German firm Kartina Digital providing access in EU to sanctioned Russian TV channels China, United States Judicial showdown over China-US data centre in Ohio

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