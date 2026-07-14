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China, United States
Judicial showdown over China-US data centre in Ohio

Reading time 2 min

A US data centre whose main investor is a Chinese firm is at the centre of a legal dispute filed by allegedly unpaid consultants. They want the US financial regulator to dig out its files on the company in question.

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Headlines

Europol's headquarters in The Hague.
Spotlight | Germany, Poland European capitals eye top jobs at Europol and Frontex Europe, Iraq European prosecutors secure access to Iraq's Islamic State database
The headquarters of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in The Hague.
Germany, Russia German firm Kartina Digital providing access in EU to sanctioned Russian TV channels United States Pentagon sends US consultant to strengthen Tuvalu's naval doctrine

Related topics to this article

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