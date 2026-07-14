China, United States

A US data centre whose main investor is a Chinese firm is at the centre of a legal dispute filed by allegedly unpaid consultants. They want the US financial regulator to dig out its files on the company in question.
Read also
Spotlight | China, Mexico, United States
Palantir, DEA, US Coast Guard: Washington cranks up war on Chinese suppliers of fentanyl precursors
US authorities are actively tracking Chinese brokers who supply Mexican cartels with the precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl, Intelligence Online can reveal. This covert war involves cryptocurrencies, maritime shipping routes and front companies.
United States
Congress seeks closer cooperation from DNI on terrorism, China
Criticised on both sides of the aisle for her lack of cooperation with Congress, Tulsi Gabbard has been urged to share more information on terror threats and sensitive technologies with lawmakers.