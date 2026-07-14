The EU's judicial cooperation agency Eurojust has reaffirmed its key role in connecting Iraq and European judiciaries in cases relating to the Islamic State group. European prosecutors had lost direct access to Baghdad's vast trove of evidence after the UN ended its investigation in September 2024.
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Spotlight | Iraq
Iraqi services on high alert following Islamic State prisoner transfer
Since the arrival of 5,700 former Islamic State fighters from Syria in Iraq, Baghdad's intelligence services have been increasingly vigilant, scurrying to manage the detainees and monitor the Iraq-Syria border. The developments come at a time of political tension, with the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service potentially set to become the country's next prime minister.
Europe, Iraq, United States
Inside the UN investigation of Islamic State crimes closing at Baghdad's request
Intelligence Online has obtained the latest bitter report from the team set up by the UN to investigate the Islamic State in Iraq. Several ongoing investigations, such as the organisation's sources of funding, are to be halted without conclusion.
Iraq, United States
The 66 terabytes of documents on ISIS driving a wedge between UN and Baghdad
The Iraqi government and the United Nations investigations mission in the country, which will end this year, do not see eye to eye on who owns the thousands of pieces of evidence gathered on the Islamic State fighters.