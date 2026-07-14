Europe, Iraq

The headquarters of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in The Hague. © John Thys/AFP

The EU's judicial cooperation agency Eurojust has reaffirmed its key role in connecting Iraq and European judiciaries in cases relating to the Islamic State group. European prosecutors had lost direct access to Baghdad's vast trove of evidence after the UN ended its investigation in September 2024.

This article may be accessed by subscribers In order to ensure high-quality and independent journalism, Intelligence Online relies solely on subscriptions from its readers, with no advertising, no events and no consulting work.



Several offers are available depending on your particular reading needs Consult our offers Already have an account? Log in Do you want a free trial before subscribing? Create your free account Discover our work by making use of the following possibilities: daily newsletters, a selection of free articles, keyword alerts. Do you want a free trial before subscribing? create a free account Create an account