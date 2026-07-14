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Europe, Iraq
European prosecutors secure access to Iraq's Islamic State database

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The headquarters of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in The Hague.
The headquarters of the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) in The Hague. © John Thys/AFP

The EU's judicial cooperation agency Eurojust has reaffirmed its key role in connecting Iraq and European judiciaries in cases relating to the Islamic State group. European prosecutors had lost direct access to Baghdad's vast trove of evidence after the UN ended its investigation in September 2024.

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Spotlight | Iraq
Iraqi services on high alert following Islamic State prisoner transfer

Since the arrival of 5,700 former Islamic State fighters from Syria in Iraq, Baghdad's intelligence services have been increasingly vigilant, scurrying to manage the detainees and monitor the Iraq-Syria border. The developments come at a time of political tension, with the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service potentially set to become the country's next prime minister.

LogoSubscribers only Agencies 24.02.2026
Vehicles outside the Al-Hol camp, located in northeastern Syria, now under the control of Syrian government forces. It housed numerous people suspected of having links with the jihadist group Islamic State.

Headlines

Europol's headquarters in The Hague.
Spotlight | Germany, Poland European capitals eye top jobs at Europol and Frontex Germany, Russia German firm Kartina Digital providing access in EU to sanctioned Russian TV channels China, United States Judicial showdown over China-US data centre in Ohio

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Headlines

Europol's headquarters in The Hague.
Spotlight | Germany, Poland European capitals eye top jobs at Europol and Frontex Germany, Russia German firm Kartina Digital providing access in EU to sanctioned Russian TV channels China, United States Judicial showdown over China-US data centre in Ohio

Related topics to this article

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