FRANCE

Mentor Consultant serves as light cavalry for Orange's military cloud

Founded in September with the blessing of the Agence du Numérique de Défense (AND), industry association Ginum is looking to promote French 'digital sovereignty' and influence the government's strategy. Its launch represents a new chapter in the influence wars surrounding France's sovereign cloud. [...] (593 words)
Issue dated 12/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

