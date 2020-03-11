This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Africo Resources' shareholders want Och-Ziff to pay up
As Africa Mining Intelligence revealed (AMI 404), a group of former shareholders of Canadian junior Africo Resources, which previously owned the Katanga copper project Kalukundi, is preparing to file for damages in the US against American hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital [. [...]
A promising oil region lies untended
The recent postponement of a seismics survey on Total’s block 3 in the Ituri region conceals a fierce struggle between the local authorities and the much-weakened central government in Kinshasa. The episode underscores the multitude of logistical, political and security [. [...]