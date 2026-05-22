China, France

Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right). © L. Marin/AFP//S. Geufroi/Ouest France/MaxPPP// B. Tessier/AFP//PromesaArtStudio/iStock - Photo editing and assembly: Bénédicte Gouttebroze/Indigo Publications

While electoral interference is less evident in France than in other G7 states, the country appears to be one of the most vulnerable democracies, an upcoming report by Canadian think tank MIGS on the CCP's influence operations concludes. The study comes ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders in Evian in mid-June.

This article may be accessed by subscribers In order to ensure high-quality and independent journalism, Intelligence Online relies solely on subscriptions from its readers, with no advertising, no events and no consulting work.



Several offers are available depending on your particular reading needs Consult our offers Already have an account? Log in Do you want a free trial before subscribing? Create your free account Discover our work by making use of the following possibilities: daily newsletters, a selection of free articles, keyword alerts. Do you want a free trial before subscribing? create a free account Create an account