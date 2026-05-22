While electoral interference is less evident in France than in other G7 states, the country appears to be one of the most vulnerable democracies, an upcoming report by Canadian think tank MIGS on the CCP's influence operations concludes. The study comes ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders in Evian in mid-June.
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Canada, China
Chinese interference in G7 countries 'systemic', report warns
A comparative study on China's informational campaigns led in all G7 countries and published in late May, recommends the setting up of a task force to fight common weaknesses, and particularly at local level.
China, France
Macron entrusts former PM Raffarin with new China mission
Following the disappointing outcome of his Beijing trip late last year, President Emmanuel Macron has tasked former premier Jean-Pierre Raffarin with looking at a 'renewed' Franco-Chinese relationship.
China, France
French ex-PM Laurent Fabius star guest at Chinese influence forum
After an exhibition of his paintings in Shanghai, the French former prime minister was the guest of honour at a major parallel diplomacy gathering on the shores of Lake Taihu, where foreign dignitaries rubbed shoulders with members of the United Front and Chinese security services.