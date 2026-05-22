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China, France
France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions

By Jérémy André
Reading time 2 minutes
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right). © L. Marin/AFP//S. Geufroi/Ouest France/MaxPPP// B. Tessier/AFP//PromesaArtStudio/iStock - Photo editing and assembly: Bénédicte Gouttebroze/Indigo Publications

While electoral interference is less evident in France than in other G7 states, the country appears to be one of the most vulnerable democracies, an upcoming report by Canadian think tank MIGS on the CCP's influence operations concludes. The study comes ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders in Evian in mid-June.

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