Taipei is pitting two consortiums against each other to build its Starlink alternative, each composed of a domestic leader and a US or European giant. Amazon Kuiper is the favourite for the US, while in France Thales and Airbus are in the running.
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Europe, France, Taiwan
Taiwanese diplomats make discreet visits to NATO and Paris
Foreign minister Lin Chia-lung met in Paris with key Taiwanese diplomats based in Africa, while a delegation went to NATO in Brussels and met with European officials to present Taipei's new strategy for cooperation in defence and AI.
The Agencies' Gazette
American reservists in Taiwan, from Campus Cyber to Paris Peace Forum, new DGRIS deputy, former US spy for governor, Turkish-Armenian détente
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
TaiwanUS reservists discreetly re-engage
FranceFormer deputy at Campus Cyber joins Paris Peace Forum
EU-FranceChina expert Emmanuel Puig back from Brussels to shape DGRIS
United StatesWill a former spy soon become Virginia governor?
Turkey/ArmeniaTruce between Ankara and Yerevan in Paris
China, Taiwan
How the Kuomintang undermines Taiwanese research
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is using its slim majority in Taiwan's parliament to expand its campaign against the island's scientific institutions, imposing audits, budget cuts and cooperation agreements that benefit Beijing.
Spotlight | Israel, Taiwan
Secrets of Taiwan-Israel cyberpact revealed
Taiwan-Israel: behind the scenes of a discreet partnership (2/2) – Behind apparent standard technological agreements, Israeli and Taiwanese cybersecurity and AI ecosystems have been linked through an unofficial partnership since 2019. These ties emerged from a fear of technological isolation and were reinforced by the Chinese threat.
France, Taiwan
Taiwan's Rafales: a complicated marriage
Despite Dassault Aviation's CEO recently insisting that 'Taiwan wants the Rafale', he is facing headwinds. Taipei's Mirage 2000s are on their last legs, Paris refuses to modernise them and, above all, Taiwan has already turned to American F-16 Venoms.