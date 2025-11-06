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Taiwan
Taiwan pits US against European firms to build its Beyond 5G constellation

By Jérémy André
Reading time 2 minutes
Taiwan Space Agency Director General Wu Jong-shinn, in Hsinchu, on 14 July 2023.
Taiwan Space Agency Director General Wu Jong-shinn, in Hsinchu, on 14 July 2023. © Ann Wang/Reuters

Taipei is pitting two consortiums against each other to build its Starlink alternative, each composed of a domestic leader and a US or European giant. Amazon Kuiper is the favourite for the US, while in France Thales and Airbus are in the running.

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The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
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