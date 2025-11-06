Taiwan Space Agency Director General Wu Jong-shinn, in Hsinchu, on 14 July 2023. © Ann Wang/Reuters

Taipei is pitting two consortiums against each other to build its Starlink alternative, each composed of a domestic leader and a US or European giant. Amazon Kuiper is the favourite for the US, while in France Thales and Airbus are in the running.

This article may be accessed by subscribers In order to ensure high-quality and independent journalism, Intelligence Online relies solely on subscriptions from its readers, with no advertising, no events and no consulting work.



Several offers are available depending on your particular reading needs Consult our offers Already have an account? Log in Do you want a free trial before subscribing? Create your free account Discover our work by making use of the following possibilities: daily newsletters, a selection of free articles, keyword alerts. Do you want a free trial before subscribing? create a free account Create an account