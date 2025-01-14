00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

France
French OSINT specialist Elephantastic puts corporate intelligence clients on back burner

The French open source intelligence specialist will for now stop providing its tools to potential competitors of its shareholder, the corporate intelligence firm Axis & Co. [...]

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 8d and 11h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 07/02/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also

The Tech Times
Athena AI takes on Washington, Vietnamese Pentest tender, Spanish military OSINT purchase

From SIGINT to GEOINT and OSINT with a dose of cyber, we report every Thursday on events big and small that matter in the technical intelligence community.

WashingtonAustralian intelligence data fusion leader takes on US defence market

HanoiGovernment rolls out wide-scale pentest across its agencies

MadridSpanish military intelligence buys OSINT platform
LogoSubscribers only Surveillance & Interception 28.11.2024

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 8d and 11h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 07/02/2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  Surveillance & Interception 
  3.  French OSINT specialist Elephantastic puts corporate intelligence clients on back burner 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!