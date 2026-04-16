The major players in the video game industry use specialised units to track down pirates and traitors. The investigators working for the company that created Mario were exposed by a leak in 2020 and have been dubbed ‘Nintendo ninjas'.
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Major players in the video game industry may like spy games, but they also love to use intelligence to track down hackers and leakers. So much so that, following several high-profile cases, gamers call these elite spies "Nintendo ninjas". At French company Ubisoft, the family-oriented corporate culture is gradually shifting towards such practices as clouds gather overhead.
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Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.