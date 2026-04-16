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Deep Dive | France, Japan, United States
The 'ninjas' at Nintendo, Sega and Sony who hunt down traitors and leaks

LogoSubscribers only By Jérémy André
5 min read Lire en français
Part 1
Video games and intelligence (1/2).
Video games and intelligence (1/2). © Stéphane Oiry

The major players in the video game industry use specialised units to track down pirates and traitors. The investigators working for the company that created Mario were exposed by a leak in 2020 and have been dubbed ‘Nintendo ninjas'.

More from this Deep Dive

Video games and intelligence 2 (2/2 published parts)

Major players in the video game industry may like spy games, but they also love to use intelligence to track down hackers and leakers. So much so that, following several high-profile cases, gamers call these elite spies "Nintendo ninjas". At French company Ubisoft, the family-oriented corporate culture is gradually shifting towards such practices as clouds gather overhead.

Part 1The 'ninjas' at Nintendo, Sega and Sony who hunt down traitors and leaks
Part 2Spy games giant Ubisoft fighting its own intelligence wars

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Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

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