Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BELGIUM

Belgian federal police assemble new OSINT unit

Seeking to strengthen its open source intelligence capabilities, Belgium's federal police has launched a specialised service in Brussels that is, for the moment, using technology from Social Links and Maltego. [...] (186 words)
Published on 02/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Belgian federal police assemble new OSINT unit 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!