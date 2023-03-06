Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SAUDI ARABIA

OceanX helps Riyadh boost best up-and-comers in GEOINT

The Saudi Space Commission has given OceanX the difficult task of developing national geospatial intelligence via an accelerator programme with high ambitions and meagre means. [...] (294 words)
Issue dated 06/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  OceanX helps Riyadh boost best up-and-comers in GEOINT 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!