Israel's Rakia Group hires Rayzone founder to tap into US market

To bring his group's OSINT platforms to the international market, Omri Raiter has brought in several sales experts to join its Dubai head office, including Rayzone co-founder Ron Zilka. [...] (227 words)
Issue dated 20/01/2023

Surveillance & Interception

UAE-based parapublic defence group Edge Group is seeking contractors to develop its OSINT solution. © Indigo Publications/Edge Group/imaginima iStock/flaticon
ISRAEL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 01/12/2022

Beacon Red's native OSINT platform draws Israeli firms 

From its Abu Dhabi headquarters, UAE parastatal Edge Group is looking at potential collaborators whose OSINT offering it will integrate into its open source intelligence platform. Several Israeli companies appear to be in the running. [...]

