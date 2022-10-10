Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES INDIA SINGAPORE

With Sunartek, the fallen king of Indian technical intelligence takes aim at the Singaporean market

Anant Bindal, the Indian former CEO of cyber-intelligence firm Shoghi, which won a huge contract with RAW, wants to move into the Far East after founding Stratign in the United Arab Emirates. [...] (218 words)
Issue dated 10/10/2022

Surveillance & Interception

