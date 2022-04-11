Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

After Frontex disappointment, Airborne ISR specialist PAL launches partnership with Thales

PAL Aerospace, which develops airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, has teamed up with defence electronics group Thales to design a maritime surveillance solution. This is welcome news given the company is struggling in Europe. [...] (272 words)
Issue dated 11/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Surveillance & Interception

