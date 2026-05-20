France, Syria

An opportunity may soon arise for the French president to visit Damascus, the centre of numerous regional power struggles, in a bid to mend fraught relations between France and Syria.
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France, Italy, Turkey
Erdogan and Macron negotiate air defence mega-contract ahead of NATO summit
After a long wait on the part of the Turkish leadership, plans to co-produce the French-Italian SAMP/T surface-to-air system in Turkey are taking shape. The potential deal, from its technical to its diplomatic aspects, is expected to be on the agenda at the military alliance's summit in July.
Syria
Former CIA ally against Assad gains foothold in Syria's new security apparatus
The Qataneh clan was one of the first to join the Free Syrian Army and take up arms against Bashar al-Assad's regime. Previously backed by the CIA and several Gulf states, the family has now entered the security circles of Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Shaara.
Syria
Al-Sharaa's new rules on armed security prove headache for foreign firms
A recent decree setting out the rules governing the activities of private security companies in Syria is upending the local market, seen as a gold mine for the industry since Ahmed al-Sharaa came to power.
Syria
Paris sidelined after Washington's reversal on Syria
The recent offensive led by government forces in Syria took France by surprise and has resulted in dozens of French troops now finding themselves trapped in what remains of the Syrian Kurdish region of Rojava.
Syria
Syrian spymaster Hussein al-Salama focuses on Kurdish issue
Following a trip to France in May to discuss the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces, Syria's new master spy has held talks with Washington and Paris. But there has been little progress so far, while the prospect of the US special forces' withdrawal looms large.
Spotlight | France, Russia, Syria, Turkey, United States
French security diplomacy in top gear for Syria's great game
From secret visits to high-level videoconferences, French security diplomacy has been finding its way among the major players ahead of a major Syria conference in Paris on 13 February. While Russia is trying to get back into the country, some Gulf nations are readying an alternative to Ahmed al-Sharaa's rule.