France
Nuclear power on the agenda during Macron's Indonesia trip

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will receive French President Emmanuel Macron in Jakarta from 27 May.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will receive French President Emmanuel Macron in Jakarta from 27 May. © Telmo Pinto/Zuma Press/MaxPPP
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's allies have asked France to submit an offer to build nuclear power plants. The issue is set to be discussed during Emmanuel Macron's visit to Jakarta, starting on 27 May. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Pierre Gastineau, Louis Raymond

