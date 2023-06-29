Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
AZERBAIJAN BULGARIA GERMANY

Overgas studies Uniper's Socar partnership as it tries to get Caspian gas to Europe

Bulgarian gas company Overgas's three American directors are looking for partners to help it transport gas to Europe. They are weighing the pros and cons of a partnership in Azerbaijan. [...] (335 words)
Published on 29/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

