Intelligence Online
GERMANY KAZAKHSTAN

Berlin advisers and lobbyists increase contacts with Astana

Michael Harms, current director of the German Eastern Business Association.
Michael Harms, current director of the German Eastern Business Association. © Christian Kruppa /German Eastern Business Association
Keen to secure short- and long-term projects in Central Asia, Germany's business community is actively pursuing conversations with the business world in Kazakhstan, whose energy and mining resources are of great interest to German industry. [...] (502 words)
International Dealmaking

