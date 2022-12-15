Bahri at forefront of Riyadh's logistics ambitions
Saudi Arabia's shipping company Bahri, at the centre of Mohammed bin Salman's ambition to transform the kingdom into a global logistics hub, is moving away from its foreign partners. [...]
Read this article here:
The London-based cyber recruitment and consultancy firm, which is already deeply entrenched in the al-Maktoum empire that rules Dubai, is stepping up its development in the emirate. It is providing the office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed, for which it is the main adviser, with expertise in offensive cybersecurity. [...]