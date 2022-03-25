Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL

Israeli drone pioneer Ephraim Menashe runs into flak over suspected unauthorised sales to China

Before he was placed under investigation by the Israeli public prosecutor on suspicion of having sold missiles to China, Ephraim Menashe was long a maverick among Israeli drone exporters. Intelligence Online has retraced his career. It began in Tsahal's first secret drones unit and, between the lines, shows how Israel developed its drone industry and drone exports. [...] (939 words)
Issue dated 25/03/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
