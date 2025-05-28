00 days
France
Paris-Panthéon-Assas university makes splash with intelligence offering

The university of Paris-Panthéon-Assas will be offering a new masters-level course on 'strategic studies' from September.
The university of Paris-Panthéon-Assas will be offering a new masters-level course on 'strategic studies' from September. © Martina Rigoli/iStock
Starting in September, Paris-Panthéon-Assas university will offer a new programme dedicated to strategic studies and including courses on intelligence. Some 2,400 students have applied for the 20 places available. [...]
Government Intelligence

Former number two at France's DGSE Jean-Pierre Palasset.

