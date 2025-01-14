00 days
Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight | China, United States
Washington intelligence effort targets China in fight against fentanyl trafficking

US Representative Dan Newhouse is introducing a bill to create a joint task force to fight international synthetic-drug trafficking.
US Representative Dan Newhouse is introducing a bill to create a joint task force to fight international synthetic-drug trafficking. © Rod Lamkey/CNP/MaxPPP
By setting up a joint task force to combat the trafficking of synthetic opioids, Congress is aiming to tackle China's role in what amounts to a major public health crisis and a rare subject of consensus in Washington. [...]
Reading time 3 minutes Raphaël Ramos

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Spotlight | China, United States
Chinese interference in congressional polls puts US intelligence community to the test

In the run-up to the US presidential election on 5 November, China is targeting the election of 435 members of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate on the same day. This will test the fragile relationship between the intelligence community and legislators, who are sceptical about the system that has been put in place.

Members of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party are prime targets for Chinese interference operations.

